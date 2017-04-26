Baby giraffe born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A baby giraffe was born overnight at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Officials say the calf is healthy and its mother is taking good care of it.

“The sex, weight and height of the calf is not known yet because everything is going so well,” zoo officials said in a statement released Thursday.

“Since mom and baby appear to be healthy, our vet team has not needed to intervene,” said Amy Schilz, animal care manager. “It’s best to let nature take its course.”

The calf is the 199th giraffe born at the zoo.

It is the second offspring for mom, Msitu, and the third to be sired by dad, Khalid.

“The giraffe building will be closed today to allow mom and baby some quiet time to bond and nurse,” officials stated.

The rest of our herd will be available for viewing and feeding in the outside yard, weather permitting.

Following Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition, the calf will be named after he or she is 30 days old.