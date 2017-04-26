× Anadarko Petroleum closing 3,000 wells in Colorado after deadly home explosion

DENVER — Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced it is closing 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado after the deadly explosion and fire at a home in Firestone.

The explosion on April 17 killed two men and seriously injured a woman.

It happened in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue near Colorado and Firestone boulevards.

The explosion was so intense, it leveled the two-story home. Residents as far as three blocks away reported feeling the ground shake.

Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joey Irwin were found in the rubble of the home the next day. Martinez’s wife Erin was hospitalized in critical condition.

“This terrible tragedy has left all of us with heavy hearts, and the families and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO, in a statement released Wednesday.

The statement said, in part:

“While there is still much that is not yet known regarding the potential contributing factors, Anadarko operates an older vertical well that was drilled by a previous operator in 1993 and is located approximately 200 feet from where the home was recently built. As such, the company has been working cooperatively with fire officials and state regulatory agencies in their investigations since the time of the accident. “While these events remain under active investigation and much remains to be determined, in an abundance of caution, since the company operates more than 3,000 producing vertical wells of the same vintage, it has taken proactive measures to shut in all vertical wells across the counties in northeast Colorado where it operates. The wells will remain shut in until the company’s field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of the associated equipment, such as facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead. Particular focus is being placed on areas where housing and commercial developments are occurring in close proximity to existing infrastructure. The wells will not be restarted until each has undergone and passed these additional inspections. Anadarko currently anticipates the process will take two to four weeks, depending on weather. The wells currently account for total production of about 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day.”

“Our teams will remain actively engaged with residents in the Firestone community,” Brad Holly, Anadarko Sr. Vice President, U.S. Onshore Exploration and Production, stated. “Colorado residents must feel safe in their own homes, and I want to be clear that we are committed to understanding all that we can about this tragedy as we work with each investigating agency until causes can be determined.”

So far, more than $106,000 has been raised to help the Martinez and Irwin families.