13-year-old girl missing from Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl is missing from Evergreen.

Haley Doane is pictured here with blue hair but her family says it is currently purple. Her eyes are hazel. She wears braces.

She is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing about 150 pounds.

She has piercings on her lip and ears. She has a small tattoo on her left hand of two ghosts, a heart and a date.

She walked away from her home on Wednesday carrying multiple bags, according to the missing person alert.

She was last seen with a friend named Nick Nigart, who is a minor. No description of Nigart was provided.

Doane is supposed to be on medication and if she doesn’t take it she may have an allergic reaction, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about Haley should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303.271.0211.