Westminster firefighters rescue person from balcony of burning condo

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Firefighters rescued a person from the balcony of a condominium that caught fire on Monday, the Westminster Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 3:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of Melody Drive. The fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit and firefighters used a ladder to rescue a resident in an adjacent unit who couldn’t get out because of the smoke. That person was not injured.

Firefighters got the fire under control at 4:05 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and released. Firefighters also gave oxygen to a pet cat.

Firefighters got assistance evacuating residents and controlling the fire from the North Metro Fire Protection District and the Thornton Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the one unit where it started, but several other units were affected by smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.