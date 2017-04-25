Thailand man kills 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live before killing himself

BANGKOK — A man from Thailand filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter and later killing himself in two video clips posted to Facebook, according to police.

According to police, the horrible footage showed Wuttisan Wongtalay, 20, tying a rope to his daughter’s neck and hanging her from the rooftop of an abandoned hotel.

Wongtalay’s suicide was not broadcast, but police found his body next to his daughter’s.

Police Col. Jirasak Siemsak say that Wongtalay did it because he was upset at his wife.

“He felt neglected by his wife because they had been fighting so he took his 11-month-old daughter to the site of the crime which is the abandoned hotel,” Jirasak said, according to The Associated Press. “Then we found the bodies hanging off the hotel.”

Videos of the incident remained on Facebook for about 24 hours after being uploaded, police said. The first video was viewed 112,000 times before being removed while the second video has 258,000 views, Reuters reported.

Jirasak says they have not questioned Wuttisan’s 20-year-old widow about the murder-suicide because they want to give her time to grieve.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a Cleveland man filmed himself shooting a man to death on Facebook Live.