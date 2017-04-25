Let's get right 2 Your Health! It's Take the Stairs Tuesday, and Joana joined us live at the ultimate stairs anybody can take to amp up their workout or just challenge themselves. She's out at Red Rocks today with the folks from Pearl Street Fitness to show us what can be done to improve our fitness level.
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
2 Your Health: Little changes can make a big difference
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday: Introducing ‘2 Your Health’
-
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesdays
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday
-
Take the Stairs Tuesday