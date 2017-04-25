× St. Jude Evening of Hope Gala

Who: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

What: Evening of Hope Gala

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017, from 6-10pm

Where: The Curtis Hotel (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is thrilled to be a part of this year’s St. Jude Evening of Hope Gala. As part of our ongoing relationship with St. Jude, we are proud to support this wonderful display of charity.

St. Jude Evening of Hope is the signature fundraising event in Denver, Colorado supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Guests will enjoy a signature cocktail hour, dinner, open bar and live entertainment, along with live and silent auctions. Join Channel 2 anchor Ernie Bjorkman for an inspiring night.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.