Sprouts hosting multiple hiring events Tuesday and Thursday

DENVER — Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 500 new employees in multiple Colorado locations across the Front Range.

The grocery chain has openings in Boulder, Lafayette, Wheat Ridge, Denver, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Lakewood, Aurora, Englewood, Parker, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Castle Rock, Lone Tree, and a new location in Arvada that is set to open in June, officials stated.

“The team is looking to hire grocery employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments, and interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume,” company officials said.

Sprouts is hosting walk-in interviews on Tuesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 27.

Tuesday, April 25:

Highlands Ranch: 8 – 11:40 a.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Plaza Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80216

Broomfield: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. at Renaissance Boulder Flatiron, 500 Flatiron Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021

Arvada: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 5455 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80002

Thursday, April 27:

Denver: 8 – 11:40 a.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 600 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246

Applicants can also text ‘Sprouts’ to 85760 to set up an interview.