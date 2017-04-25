Speak NOW to Kids about Drugs and Alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a campaign underway called "Speak Now" that hopes to keep kids from drinking alcohol or using drugs. The strategy is to simply talk and listen. It can be tough for parents to talk to their kids about substance abuse, but now is an especially good time to do that, with big events like Prom and Graduation upon us.

Steven Martinez with the Douglas County Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and Dr. Alfie Meister, a Pediatrician with Rocky Mountain Youth Clinics and a mom, joined us with more on how we can protect our kids and give them tools against peer pressure.

You can learn more at SpeakNowColorado.org. You'll find a lot of information and resources for parents, teachers, or other organizations on how we can protect kids and give them tools to avoid substance use and abuse.