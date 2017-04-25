Search continues for missing at-risk teen in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police are ramping up their search efforts in the search for a missing 13-year-old at-risk boy in Aurora.

Juan Campos Rocha has autism and was last seen taking out the trash on Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Galena Street.

The Aurora Police Department said it exhausted all leads on Monday.

The boy is described as 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and white shoes, police said.

Police reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for help. It brought in three search dogs to help in the search, but they found nothing.

"He’s taller than me, but he’s sweet, he’s nice," sister Delmi Rocha said. "He’s not a bad person. He’s actually very caring. And he’s respectful. I hope he gets back home safe."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has not issued an Amber Alert because there were no signs of an abduction.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911 or police at 303-627-3100.