× Royal Gorge Bridge & Park fights back against fake news

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is trying to put the rumor mill to rest.

Park officials say a post on the fake news site React365.com over the weekend said the park was closing June 1. The post was shared thousands of times, so now they’re doing damage control to stop the rumor from spreading any further.

In a statement, the park’s public relations manager said, “We are open 365 days a year for at least another 90 years.”

This year the park has new additions to the children’s play land, Tommy Knockerland. Children can pan for gold, ride the carousel, climb 3-story towers and play on the splash pad.