President's jet conducting tests at Buckley Air Force Base

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — One the two Boeing 747 aircraft commonly known as “Air Force One” was spotted in the sky over Aurora Tuesday. Officially, an aircraft is only called Air Force One when the President of the United States is aboard.

The VC-25A spotted Tuesday was participating in testing operations at Buckley Air Force Base, officials said in a statement released to the media. There were no passengers aboard.

“The particular VC-25 seen at Buckley AFB recently completed a maintenance cycle and is currently undergoing an operational testing regimen prior to being certified for return to Presidential service,” officials stated. “This testing program includes the requirement to conduct multiple takeoffs, approaches and landings under a variety of conditions.”