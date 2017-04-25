× Police investigate suspicious death that might be result of road rage

GREELEY, Colo. — Police were investigating a suspicious death in Greeley that could be the result of road rage.

They responded to a crash Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of 29th Street and found a man dead inside of a vehicle.

Witnesses told them they heard an explosion before the victim’s vehicle crashed into a retaining wall.

Those witnesses also told investigators they saw a light-colored, small pickup truck speeding away from the scene.

No other information about the crash was released.