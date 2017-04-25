Police chief takes questions about how officers handle undocumented immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The room at Denver’s police headquarters was packed with people asking questions about how officers handle undocumented immigrants.

Question after question came from two groups concerned about how undocumented immigrants are treated.

The groups wanted specific answers about DPD’s immigrant policies.

Many of them fear federal enforcement agencies may go too far.

Although you may not have seen them, DPD says ICE agents are on the streets of Denver – in bigger numbers and the folks at the meeting said they are worried.

One woman said, “I understand the mothers may be afraid to get out of their houses for fear somebody will grab them”

Members of the ACLU and People Power wanted to know specifically if DPD officers work with ICE Agents when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, executive director of the ACLU Colorado said, “A lot of people in our community want to make sure we are protecting all of our residents.

"The groups focused on nine policy areas they say directly impact undocumented immigrants who have been arrested.

Their concern is police may now be working too close with ICE Agents.

“We are providing police (protection) the same way we did prior to the Trump Administration and since the Trump Administration," Denver Police Chief Robert White.

The group talked about everything from how ICE agents dress to whether DPD officers ask about immigration status to how and when officers cooperate with the feds.

Chief White said, “If ICE has a [criminal] warrant, like any other agency, if they have a [criminal] warrant and we lock that individual up we have a responsibility to notify the agency that initiated the warrant."

He said he agreed with most of the ACLU’s concerns.

John Larson, a member of the People Power group said, “I’m proud that so many of the values that we are going for are, if not already codified, generally agreed to by the chief.”

Both groups said they still have a lot of questions.

But most of those are for the Denver sheriff and how his deputies work with ICE agents when it comes to undocumented immigrants in the jail.