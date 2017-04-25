Panera Bread hiring delivery drivers in Colorado

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread is expanding delivery services at more of its cafes around the country. The sandwich shop is hiring around 10,000 new employees, including in Colorado.

Around 75 percent of the new hires will be delivery drivers. On Panera Bread’s careers website, 66 delivery driver positions are open in Colorado. Many are in the Denver metro area.

Panera offers delivery at 20 percent of its locations, but it’s hoping to expand that to 35 percent to 40 percent.

According to the company, delivery will be offered within a few miles of a Panera restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Most locations will require a $5 minimum purchase, with a $3 delivery fee.

Panera also plans to roll out a new order tracking system so guests can track their delivery order and be notified when the driver arrives.