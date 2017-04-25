× New property valuations going out on Monday

DENVER — On Tuesday, assessors from seven Denver metro counties made a joint announcement regarding the 2017 real property valuations for their respective counties.

Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, and Jefferson Counties have all seen significant increases in property values, based on the sales activity that took place between July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2016.

While an increase means your property becomes more valuable, it can also mean an increase in your property tax.

If you are a property owner in any of these counties, you can expect your new valuation notice in the mail sometime next week. Those will be sent out on Monday May 1, 2017. If you do not agree with the valuation or classification you receive, you are required to have your protest sent in no later than June 1, 2017.

To see specific changes reflected in your county, you can read Denver’s Department of Finance report about Tuesday’s announcement.