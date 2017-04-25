× Man pleads guilty to taking pictures up woman’s skirt at Broncos game

DENVER — A registered sex offender pleaded guilty last week on allegation he used a cellphone to take pictures up a woman’s skirt at a Broncos game, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jacob Magee, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of felony invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Under terms of the plea, Magee can serve up to 60 days in the Denver County Jail followed by probation.

A judge will set the length of jail time at a sentencing hearing on July 10.

On Oct. 30 during a Broncos game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High against the San Diego Chargers, prosecutors said Magee was confronted by a woman who saw him using his cellphone to take pictures up her skirt without consent.

Magee left the scene, but he was later identified and taken into custody.

The Denver Police Department released surveillance photos of Magee with a prosthetic leg and wearing a Von Miller jersey.

Prosecutors earlier said Magee was a registered sex offender in Lafayette.