Longmont proposing ‘no people on medians’ ordinance

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A new ordinance, if passed, would prohibit pedestrians from perching on traffic medians.

"We have a variety of people that are on medians throughout the city," said Nick Wolfrum, City of Longmont Director of Engineering Services.

Nine specific intersections in Longmont are included in the proposal. Half of them are along Ken Pratt Boulevard.

"These are areas that are not designed for pedestrian access," Wolfrum said.

The city is specifically addressing medians that are six feet wide or less. Any wider than six feet, folks can stand on them all day long.

Most of the time the only people who stay on medians for any length of time are panhandlers.

"I don't care whether it's panhandling or whether I'm holding a campaign sign," Wolfrum said.

A U.S. District Court in Colorado struck down a panhandling law in 2015, citing it violated constitutionally protected speech.

Longmont dropped its panhandling ordinance and the city is now proposing the new ordinance that would make it illegal just to be standing on a median. Protected speech notwithstanding.

Different roads sometimes lead to the same destination.