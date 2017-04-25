Local robotics team competes in the World’s Largest Robotics Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Between April 19-25, top students from over 30 countries will assemble in Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship, the largest robotics competition on earth. Since the competition’s inception in 2007, year over year, there has been an increasing number of students dedicating countless hours to engineering and robotics projects that help prepare them with the 21st century life skills they will need to succeed in the future workforce. This year, over 20,000 participants and 1,400 teams will be in attendance at the event. Bethany Lonsinger from Tiger Hawks Community Robotics Club from Boulder County tells us about the Tigers Hawks experience at the competition.

