Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kid Pranks Going Too Far

Kids pranking each other and doing it on social media has become the new thing.

But, it doesn't stop there! Parents are getting in on the action too. Pranking their kids and posting it for all to see.

Pranking is usually done in fun...but, often times someone ends up getting hurt. Dr. Larry Curry...our child and family therapist is here with his advice.

http://www.thecurrycenterllc.com/