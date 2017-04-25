We have some goods news- we have you covered for dinner tonight! Papa Murphy's is celebrating the first ever Love at 425 Day, because all of their take and bake pizzas cook at 425 degrees. In honor of this day, you can get a thin crust pepperoni pizza for just $4.25 at any of the 66 Denver locations. Fresh made and home baked in your oven. To find the location nearest you, check out PapaMurphys.com.
Get Papa Murphy’s Pepperoni Today for $4.25 – Celebrating Love At 425 Day
-
“Heart Baker” Valentine’s Meal
-
Get the HeartBaker Pizza and Have an Easy Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home
-
Scoring the best deals on National Pizza Day
-
Papa John’s offers new ‘priority’ status for your pizza
-
Deals and freebies for tax day 2017
-
-
National Croissant Day
-
Guilt-free pizza
-
Fashion & Function in Chaos Hats
-
Diners reveal ‘secret menu’ items at favorite restaurants
-
Berthoud girl lands role of stunt double in ‘Logan’
-
-
Pizza chains reluctant to add calories to menus
-
Celebrating National Pizza Day
-
New food at Coors Field for 2017 season