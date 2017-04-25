Get Papa Murphy’s Pepperoni Today for $4.25 – Celebrating Love At 425 Day

We have some goods news- we have you covered for dinner tonight! Papa Murphy's is celebrating the first ever Love at 425 Day, because all of their take and bake pizzas cook at 425 degrees. In honor of this day, you can get a thin crust pepperoni pizza for just $4.25 at any of the 66 Denver locations. Fresh made and home baked in your oven. To find the location nearest you, check out PapaMurphys.com.