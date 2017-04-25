FOX31 honored with Edward R. Murrow Awards for best website, documentary

DENVER — FOX31 Denver KDVR-TV has been honored with two 2017 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

KDVR.com was recognized as best website, and “Where Heroes Rest” was named best documentary. FOX31 competed against other large market television stations in a region that includes five states.

More: Watch the full documentary “Where Heroes Rest”

For the documentary, Jeremy Hubbard and photojournalist Sean Towle traveled to eight U.S. military cemeteries overseas with The Greatest Generations Foundation, a Denver-based charity devoted to returning war heroes to the battlefields where they served, and teaching young people about the service and sacrifice of those who’ve served in the U.S. military.

“Where Heroes Rest” was produced as a part of the FOX31 Problem Solvers: Serving Those Who Serve initiative.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards – named for the legendary journalist – are handed out by the Radio Television Digital News Association, recognizing the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

The winners from all regions compete for national awards in each category.