Escapee who eluded law enforcement in Lakewood standoff apprehended

DENVER — A Colorado Department of Corrections escapee suspected in several crimes and who eluded law enforcement in a Lakewood standoff was apprehended in Denver late Monday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Lakewood Police Department attempted to take Zachary Vela, 32, into custody at a residence in the 10000 block of West Alameda Avenue about 9 a.m. Monday.

After a three-hour standoff, it was determined Vela was not in the residence.

He was wanted for a felony parole violation, and is suspected to be involved in numerous crimes in the Denver metro area and Douglas County, including vehicle theft, burglary and vehicle trespasses.

Vela, who was considered to be armed and dangerous, was last seen Monday afternoon driving a stolen red Toyota Tacoma.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Vela was found in the 3500 block of South Harlan Street, where the sheriff’s office said he rammed a deputy’s vehicle with the stolen vehicle.

Both vehicles were disabled and deputies took Vela into custody. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Vela was booked into the Douglas County Jail and is being held without bond.