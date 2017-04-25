Door-to-door salesman accused of indecent exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A door-to-door salesman in Douglas County has been arrested for indecent exposure and other charges.

The Sheriff's Office said Antron Fogler aggressively asked a 19-year-old to let him into her home so he could use the bathroom. Investigators said he then inappropriately touched her and himself.

A second victim said he did the same thing in her home.

Deputies were able to find Fogler in the area. He was in the Douglas County jail Tuesday night.

The partial picture of the suspect is the only one that was provided.