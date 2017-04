DENVER — A house being renovated in the Whittier neighborhood was destroyed in an early-morning fire Tuesday, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Race Street about 1:30 a.m., officials said.

No one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#BREAKING @Denver_Fire working a house fire at 38th and Race. Heavy fire and smoke showing from the back of the house. No word on inj. pic.twitter.com/2LkrYyQLii — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) April 25, 2017

Update on 2805 Race St: on arrival pics pic.twitter.com/AhUeZK0pMb — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 25, 2017