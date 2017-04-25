CSU’s historic bell buried under farm for nearly 100 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Students and faculty at Colorado State University are ringing with joy after a historic piece of their campus' past was returned.

"Anything that has to do with 'Old Main' or its history has kind of been iconic to our alumni," said Kristi Bohlender, Executive Director of CSU's Alumni Association.

The 'piece' lived inside 'Old Main'. We're talking about an old 450-pound bell. The same kind of bell that used to sound a symphony of excitement around campus.

"Somewhere around 1919 it was taken by some students and they actually buried it on a family farm for 50 years," Bohlender explained.

Eventually the land was purchased by new owners. Those owners unearthed the bell and returned it to CSU.

"Every time we hear this bell we will be celebrating CSU Milestones," said Daniela Pineda Soraca, CSU's Student Body President.

Despite having been buried, the bell was discovered in good shape. Though, the student body raised more than $20,000 to get it touched up.

The bell is currently being held in a storage area on campus. It will be added to the new alumni center at CSU's new stadium this summer.

This time the bell will be bolted down and surrounded by security cameras.

To see the full story, hit 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' segment about it.