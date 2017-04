DENVER – If you’ve planted anything tender then you’ll want to cover it starting tonight. In total, there are four nights with sub-freezing temperatures in my forecast through the weekend.

Overnight lows tonight, Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night fall into the upper 20s and low 30s in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Weather records over the last 30 years show that the average date of last freeze at Stapleton occurs April 30th. That means our current pattern is not unusual.