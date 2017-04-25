City of Boulder to host jobs fair for older adults on Wednesday

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder will host a jobs fair for adults ages 55 and older from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the West Boulder Senior Center.

More than 20 employers and employment resource organizations are expected to be on hand. The fair will connect older adults with employers who want to gain from their experience and work ethic.

The event is free and registration is recommended, but not required.

Workforce of Boulder County will provide first-come, first-served resume critiques and a workshop on creative job search strategies. There will be light snacks and refreshments from Meals on Wheels.

For more information, visit city of Boulder website or call 303-441-4388.