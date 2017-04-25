× Chance of rain, snow forecast during cool and soggy week

DENVER — Our weather will be cool and soggy for the rest of the week.

Scattered rain showers with some thunder will be around Tuesday evening across Denver and the Front Range. Some of that rain will change to snow overnight as temperatures head just below freezing. A slushy light accumulation on the grass south of the city is not out of the question by Wednesday morning.

Mountains: Rain and snow showers will continue. The rain will fall during the day with the best chance for snow during the overnight hours. Accumulation will generally be light with an inch or two. However, above 10,000 feet accumulation by Thursday could reach 6″ or more.

Denver Snow: It’s possible there could be all snow across Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Castle Rock from Friday night into Saturday. Accumulation looks possible with several inches in the city. We could be looking at higher totals on the south side of downtown. But, we are still working out details on the timing and exact track of the storm. Stay tuned.

Cold nights: Protect plants and outside pipes

Overnight lows will be below freezing. So it’s time to start thinking about protecting plants and outside pipes.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone: iPhone / Android