Sunny start, then chance of rain, snow in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The first in a series of cold fronts will bring rain and a chance of snow to the south Denver metro area on Tuesday.

The day will start partly cloudy with increased clouds and chance of sprinkles by noon. Temperatures will spike in the upper 50s before falling through the afternoon with a 50 percent chance of rain through the evening rush hour.

The rain turns into a rain/snow mix then all snow for the Palmer Divide and foothills. Castle Rock, Monument, Black Forest, Greenland, Conifer, Evergreen and Genesee could get 1-2 inches of snow accumulation.

Rain chances are in the forecast every day this week. By Friday, temperatures drop behind a couple cold fronts and the rain will mix with snow.

It’s possible there could be all snow across Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Castle Rock on Saturday with accumulation by the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android