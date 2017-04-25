Broken overhead wire shuts down 3 light rail lines

DENVER — Three RTD light rail lines were shut down because of a broken overhead wire on Tuesday morning.

The wire broke near Broadway and Interstate 25, disrupting the E, F and H lines between the Broadway and University stations, RTD said.

Bus shuttles were put in place to move passengers between the Broadway, Louisiana and University stations.

Passengers on a train that got stuck had to walk onto a train that returned to the Louisiana and Pearl station.

There was no estimate for when service would be restored.