× ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules arrested after fatal crash in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules was arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Buchanan County, Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the fatal crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor on Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said Soules was driving the pickup when it collided with the tractor, sending it into a ditch.

The tractor was driven by an older man, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The Iowa State Patrol told the newspaper that Soules left the scene on foot. He was arrested a few hours later and taken to a hospital before being booked into jail.

Bail was set at $10,000 and preliminary hearing will be held May 2.

Soules appeared on the 19th season of “The Bachelor” and became engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the show. They have since split. He then appeared “Dancing with the Stars” after his “Bachelor” season.