Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A-List Look of the Week- Blush for Eyes & More

In today's A List of the Week...we're showing you a whole new way to blush!

It's called "Blush Draping." Our beauty expert Michael Moore says it's contouring your face, but with blush.

You apply it to your eyes...and other key points on your face for that ultimate glow.

https://mooreforlife.com/