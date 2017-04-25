2nd body found in Morgan County within a week

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Morgan County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found inside an animal shed.

This comes just a week after 41-year-old Santos Macias was found dead in the garage of a vacant property and 19-year-old Destiny McMinn was reported missing. Macias was believed to be dating McMinn.

The first body was found near U.S. 34 and Saunders Road.

The second body was found Sunday night, about 12 miles away, on property in the 9000 block of County Road Q, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have not said whether the body found Sunday is a man or a woman, or provided any details about a possible cause of death. They have not said whether there is any connection to the death of Macias.

These are the first two homicides of the year in Mesa County.

“We don’t have a large amount of homicides in the county,” Morgan County Undersheriff Dave Martin told FOX31 Denver after the first body was found.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Brush Police Department and Fort Morgan Police Department are all working this case. They are hoping someone knows something or has seen something and calls police with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-867-2461.

43.033064 -78.656158