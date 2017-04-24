John Elway holds pre-draft press conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway held a pre-draft press conference at UCHealth Training Center Monday.

Elway talked about his priorities for the team.

“We want to have two good tackles. You’ve got to have two good tackles,” Elway said. “We’ve gotta do a better job of protecting them too. No matter how good of a tackle you are there are too many great pass rushers out there. You’re going to get beat.”

Elway said he feels “much better” about the draft this year than he did his first few years.

The first round of the draft begins at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday. The second and third rounds will take place Friday night and the final four rounds will be on Saturday.

Denver has the 20th, 51st, 82nd and 101st picks in the first three rounds. You can see the full 2017 draft order here.

Floyd Little will announce our second-round @NFL Draft pick Friday in Philly, & @TheREALrodSmith will announce our first pick in the third. pic.twitter.com/wtxK377HVp — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 24, 2017

Earlier this month, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders shared his top picks with the media. Sanders said he would like to see the team draft Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook and/or Washington’s John Ross.

“I think it’s a good draft and I know Elway and those guys will make the right decision,” the Broncos website quoted Sanders as saying.

The team will open the 2017 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sept. 11.

The home opener will be Vance Joseph’s first regular-season game as Broncos coach. And it will also be the first regular-season game for the Chargers since they moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

The Broncos will play on “Monday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football” twice each, and once on “Thursday Night Football.”

See the full Broncos schedule here.