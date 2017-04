DAVIS, Calif. — A vending machine that offers the Plan B emergency contraceptive, also known as the morning after pill, has been placed on a college campus in California.

The machine arrived earlier this month near the activities and recreation center on the campus of UC Davis, FOX40 reports.

The cost of the contraceptive is $30. It can be bought over the counter at most pharmacies for $40 to $50. The vending machine also sells, tampons and pads, pregnancy tests, condoms and pain relievers.