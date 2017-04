LITTLETON, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home Sunday morning, the Littleton Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at 6477 W. Nova Drive, near West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Pierce Street.

The home is vacant and no one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to be electrical, officials said. The home was declared a total loss.