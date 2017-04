Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're ready to refresh the look of your home, but a full remodel isn't in your budget- don't give up! Whether it's the kitchen, living room or the exterior, new paint can completely change the look and feel of your space. Rob Peterson, Owner of Paint Denver, joined us this morning to show us how he's transforming residential and commercial spaces.

Call Paint Denver to get your quote or proposal at (303)800-7575. Or you can find them online at PaintDenver.com.