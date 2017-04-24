The Original Metal Garden Hose Makes Gardening Easy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Spring time! Your lawn and garden are probably waking up from the Winter cold. It's time to plant, prune, prepare beds and get your grass looking green again! If your old garden hose is a tangled mess, with lots of leaks, there's a new product that you may want to try. It's the Original Metal Garden Hose. It's made of industrial grade steel, resulting in a touch and sturdy garden hose that can endure thorns and just about anything else it gets dragged through in your yard.

Features:

Ultra-flexible

Lightweight

Easy-to-lift and carry

Kink resistant

High tech construction keeps it cool to the touch

Won't get hot when exposed to the sun

Corrosion resistant

Won't crack or rust

Our Producer had her husband and their 5-year-old son test it over the weekend, and they both really like it. It never got tangled or kinked, the spray nozzle was easy to adjust, it was light enough to easily pull all over the yard, and the water pressure was great.

It's available in four lengths from 25 feet to 100 feet, and it comes with a spray nozzle. Prices range from $24.99 to $79.99. You can order them at MetalGardenHose.com.