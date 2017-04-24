SWAT team surrounds Lakewood home in search for suspect

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Law enforcement surrounded a home in Lakewood on Monday morning where a man wanted in a series of crimes was inside, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SWAT team was called to the home near South Kipling Street and West Alameda Avenue.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies went to the home to make contact with the man in connection with a series of crimes in Douglas County. It’s believed the man might be armed.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, including from the Lakewood and Wheat Ridge police departments. No evacuations have been ordered.