Support Zipper and his hopeful journey to become a service dog

FOX31 Denver is honored to partner with Freedom Service Dogs as part of our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve. Being able to connect our Colorado veterans to an organization like Freedom Service Dogs is an exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with them and our furry friends.

Zipper, our Serving Those Who Serve puppy in training, is in the process of hopefully one day becoming a service dog for a veteran. As you can imagine, the rigorous training involved is very costly: start to finish is about $30,000. If you’d like to support Zipper on his journey, it would be appreciated by Freedom Service Dogs and all of the lives they impact with their work.

To donate to Zipper’s cause, click here.