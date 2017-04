Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eggs, toast, cereal, maybe oatmeal or a smoothie once in a while. If this sounds like every morning in your house, then it's time to break up your breakfast routine! Beryl Staffor, Founder and Creator of Bobo's Oat Bars, joined us with some fun recipes the whole family will love.

You can find Bobo's Oat Bars everywhere: King Soopers, Safeway, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and Sprouts. You can also get more recipes and shop online at EatBobos.com.