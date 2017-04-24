RTD looking to hire over 100 bus drivers

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District, RTD, is looking for a few good men and women to drive their buses.

“We’re looking for right around 120 bus operators,” said Nate Currey, senior manager for RTD.

During peak time over 500 operators are at the wheel, making sure their passengers get to where they are going. RTD covers the Denver metro area from Boulder County to the north to Douglas County to the south.

The need for drivers is not a crisis, and will not affect current routes or lines, but RTD does need drivers to accommodate Denver’s growing population.

“We have five times the service area than LA Metro does and one fifth the budget they do,” Currey explained.

So, what’s in it for you? A starting salary of $34,000 annually, full dental and medical benefits and a $2,000 signing bonus. You have to be 18-years-old, have to pass a drug test and a background investigation.