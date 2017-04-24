Potent pot raises concerns for parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - There's a new marijuana trend and it poses new dangers for kids. Wax, shatter, dabbing. They are all very potent forms of marijuana. They are completely legal, unless you are under 21. But police, schools and parents are finding that kids are getting their hands on these products.

The marijuana industry has changed so quickly. Police, health experts and parents are struggling to keep up.

"After he was hospitalized, he admitted to me he was dabbing. I said 'what in the world is dabbing?' I had no clue what a dab was," Aubree Adams said.

According to a public service announcement put together by Smart Colorado, "Dabbing is a more potent and increasingly popular way of using high potency THC pot." The founder of Smart Colorado, Diane Carlson, said, "I never dreamed I would know this much about marijuana.. I was really concerned about what I was seeing with teenagers. We formed so there would be a voice for kids. And since then, our sole focus has been focused on protecting kids."

Carlson said, "Parents are usually really blown away when they find out what these products are. I had no idea. I think voters thought they passed marijuana they knew. In the 1980’s THC potency was 2.4 percent, it's been steadily increasing."

We visited Herbal Alternatives New Broadsterdam, where they check ID's several times, and they are open about educating parents. One of their budtenders told us, "It is kind of on us too. These products in the wrong hands could be dangerous so they should be enjoyed responsibly by people of age so we take it very seriously." They showed us their supply of high potency concentrates, labeled from 60-percent to 77-percent THC.

"Using the high THC marijuana of today, you are honestly playing Russian roulette. The science is there," Carlson added. "This can lead to permanent damage to the brain and implications for the rest of your life."

Dr. Christian Thurstone is an adolescent psychiatrist who runs Denver Health's STEP program to treat teen addicts.

"We’ve seen a significant increase in ER visits among people who have used these potent marijuana products, sudden onset psychosis, seeing things that aren’t there, hearing things that aren’t there, feeling like people are following you, agitation," Dr. Thurstone said. "We know especially potent products can actually cause anxiety."

"We know there is an association between marijuana use, depression, suicide," Dr. Thurstone added. "So it looks like the youth who use these potent products are falling into a deeper hole.. more severe addiction, looks like we are seeing more psychosis and related to that."

He said it is especially concerning for a child's developing brain, "I think it’s really important for young people to know they have a developing brain and marijuana interferes with that process."

Lynn Reimer founded a non-profit group called "Act on Drugs". She visits schools every day.

"We are seeing marijuana taken out of elementary schools, middle schools and high schools all over the state," Reimer said. "The dabbing and high end waxes are prevalent in schools, they vape in the classrooms, they’re dabbing in the bathrooms. They blackout their heart races like crazy, they come to and they are extremely baked.. lots of kids rushed to the hospital."

Dr. Thurstone treats teenager who abuse drugs, and has written a book on teen addiction. He said there are short term and long term consequences when adolescents used potent pot products.

Marijuana industry leaders say high potency products should not be in the hands of children or teenagers.

Max Montrose, founder of The Trichome Institute, said, "There’s a variety of reasons kids shouldn’t smoke cannabis. One good reason is it’s not legal yet. And we do have studies that show it does impact child brain development. The cannabis industry isn’t afraid to say what it is true."

Montrose went on to say, "None of these products are designed for kids, we have a regulated industry that keeps cannabis out of reach of children. I know every parent is really afraid of really high potency concentrates that exist out there, but they are not being sold to your kids, I’ve never heard of a kid dabbing or using high potency concentrates."

"The only people I know who use that stuff are people who have such a high level of tolerance that other forms don’t work," Montrose added. "What I would tell parents about high potency cannabis is the same thing I would say about low potency cannabis, keep it away from your kids, keep it locked up."

"Our industry makes sure every product is child proof packaging. It doesn’t matter how potent the cannabis is, you might have an uncomfortable experience with it, but it can’t kill you. If your kid unfortunately gets a high potency cannabis, at least it’s not heroin or at least it’s not alcohol."

But Aubree Adams's son did start to use heroin after abusing high potency pot. She says she feels fortunate to have found her son help, at a facility out of state. She is sharing their story so other parents will know what kids are doing these days.

She reiterated, "I’m here to tell you a dab is crack weed and it will ruin brains."

There are strong opinions on both sides of this issue, but they do agree that pot, no matter how potent, should not be in the hands of our kids.