Police search for suspects in South High School break-in

DENVER — Denver police are trying to track down at least five people who they say broke into South High School overnight.

Authorities say five juvenile males were caught on security cameras breaking into the school at 1700 E Louisiana Ave. just before 3:00 a.m. Monday and left the building with a box.

There’s no visible damage to the school and officials say it’s not clear what was inside the box.

Denver Public Schools is sending a letter home to parents notifying them of the incident.