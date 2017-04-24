Police say Florida woman burned child with iron as punishment

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Florida woman faces child abuse charges after police say she burned her son with an iron as punishment for leaving paperwork at school.

Pembroke Pine police say that Tamecha Jean, 32, was arrested for child abuse following a tip that was called into a hotline, according to WTVJ-TV.

Investigators say that Jean burned her 9-year-old son because he “failed to show her his school work.” The alleged incident, which happened in February, left scars on the center and left side of the boy’s chest, according to the arrest report obtained by WTVJ.

Jean claims she was ironing before and disciplined him with a wheel and that he may have accidentally burned himself on the iron “because he moves around a lot while being spanked,” according to the report.

“We spoke with the child, and we were able to observe the alleged injuries, which he did have on his chest,” Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques told WSVN-TV. “One burn mark appeared to be about the size of a quarter, and the other burn mark appeared to be about one inch long.”

Xiques called the alleged abuse “more of a form of torture” than a punishment.

Jean faces one count of aggravated child abuse.

The judge released her on her own recognizance, but she is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Police tell WTVJ says the boy, as well as two other kids also in the home, are now in care of child protection workers.