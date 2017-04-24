One Book 4 Colorado – Mouse Mess by Linnea Riley

Friday afternoon Paula got to spend part of her afternoon reading to some super smart pre-schoolers at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. "Mouse Mess" was written by Linnea Riley and is a very fun story about a little mouse that makes a big mess in a family's home. Paula read the English version, and Jared Vasquez from the museum read the Spanish version. The kids loved it and they all got a copy! It's the 6th year for One Book 4 Colorado. The program is giving away 75,000 copies of "Mouse Mess" to 4 year olds across the state through the Denver Preschool Program Classrooms, and public and military libraries.
