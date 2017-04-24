× Number of anti-Semitic incidents spike in Colorado

According to new data released Monday by the Anti-Defamation League, recent years have seen a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in Colorado.

According to the ADL, there were 29 cases of harassment and threats,15 cases of vandalism and one physical assault on a Jewish person in Colorado in 2016.

Those 45 incidents are more than double the 18 reported in 2015.

And in just in the first few months of this year,15 anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded including two bomb threats targeting the Boulder Jewish Community Center.