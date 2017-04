The new employee uniforms just unveiled by McDonald’s are getting slammed on social media.

The fast food chain collaborated with two fashion designers for the new look though some are using words like “dark,” “soul crushing” and “McDeathStar” to describe the lack of color.

McDonald’s say the goal was comfort and “contemporary professionalism”.

A Big Mac meal? Okay, let me go down into our coal mine to get that for you. #District12 #TheHungerGames #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/r3y13bZwIE — Paige (@Paigelaaa) April 24, 2017

Despite the poor reviews online, McDonald’s says more than 70 percent of employees surveyed like the new look.