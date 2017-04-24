Man identified in fatal Denver shooting; death ruled homicide

DENVER — A man who was killed late Friday night on the Denver-Lakewood border died from a gunshot wound and is being investigated as a homicide, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday.

Shawntez Kinney, 22 of Denver, was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 5300 block of West Evans Avenue, at South Sheridan Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department said Friday night that officers said suspects or a suspect were at large.

Police radio communications indicated a suspect vehicle might have been an older blue and white minivan, but the description was not more detailed than that.

Police have released no other information about the shooting.